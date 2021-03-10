SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 27,776 MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 15.4% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 280.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $785.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

