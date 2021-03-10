SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 6,113 Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Meritor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,983 shares of company stock worth $9,974,234 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTOR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

