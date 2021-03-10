SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 18,725 Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 8.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,519,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,872,000 after purchasing an additional 680,341 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,695,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,272,000 after buying an additional 524,060 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,072,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 402,318 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 947,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 138,088 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 30.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 730,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 169,390 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,865.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.85. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.91 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

