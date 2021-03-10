SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,598 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 4,205,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,917,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,632,000 after acquiring an additional 264,217 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 74.8% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 857,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after purchasing an additional 366,850 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 727,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. Research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,342.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,211. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

