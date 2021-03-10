SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in TriNet Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 60,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TNET opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.06. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $33,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $472,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $143,718.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,678 shares of company stock valued at $10,182,659 in the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

