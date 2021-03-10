SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,040,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 425,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 164,475 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 136,208 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 54,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $1,134,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn acquired 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $307,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,670.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $273,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,798.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

