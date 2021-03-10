SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

