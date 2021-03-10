SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 21,856 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,856 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 52.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,202,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 531,224 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 283,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MGY opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

