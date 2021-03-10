Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,136,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,640,000 after buying an additional 244,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 217,765 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 327.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 128,549 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

