Shop Apotheke Europe’s (SAEYY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAEYY remained flat at $$22.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 976. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

