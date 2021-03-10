Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,147.89 and last traded at $1,130.74. 1,856,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,459,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,072.43.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,282.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market cap of $137.85 billion, a PE ratio of 720.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,271.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,100.68.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 7,939.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

