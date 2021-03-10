Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Decreases By 17.6%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

VLVLY stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $26.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.44.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.473 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

