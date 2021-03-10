Short Interest in Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Increases By 2,553.8%

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a growth of 2,553.8% from the February 11th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Almirall stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 944. Almirall has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04.

Almirall Company Profile

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications; and for central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

