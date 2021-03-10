Short Interest in Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Increases By 32,800.0%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 32,800.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBKDY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Erste Group Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,828. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.309 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

