Short Interest in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Decreases By 17.4%

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 28th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.7 days. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $418,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,980.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,419 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in GATX by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $97.84 on Tuesday. GATX has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.30%.

GATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

