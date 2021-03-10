Short Interest in Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Expands By 129,800.0%

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, an increase of 129,800.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTLL remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 163,306,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,875,594. Global Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

Global Technologies Company Profile

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets, and logistics. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services.

