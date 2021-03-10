Short Interest in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Drops By 17.1%

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 28th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

