Short Interest in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Rises By 32.1%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the January 28th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $735.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 5,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

