Short Interest in Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Decreases By 89.7%

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the February 11th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VIVHY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Vivendi stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 69,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,664. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

