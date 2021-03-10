Short Interest in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Declines By 18.0%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the January 28th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 348,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 104.57 and a beta of 0.41. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VVNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

