Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

SWIR has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 40,185 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIR opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

