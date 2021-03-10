Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,540 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 48,604 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.16.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

