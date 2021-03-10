Signaturefd LLC Buys 370 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EMN opened at $116.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.40. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $118.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.