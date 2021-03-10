Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,081 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,892,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 986,388 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,325,000 after purchasing an additional 929,453 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,537,000 after purchasing an additional 544,095 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at $39,998,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CM opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $1.1669 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

