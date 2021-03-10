Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $118.84. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.