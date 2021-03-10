Signaturefd LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,386,000 after buying an additional 2,294,127 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,119,000 after buying an additional 632,273 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,997,000 after buying an additional 365,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,093,000 after buying an additional 323,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,785,000 after buying an additional 311,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

