Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,029 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CS. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.