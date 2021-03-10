Signaturefd LLC Purchases 381 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $113.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.59. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $116.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.