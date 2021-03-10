SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SilverCrest Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

