Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Simon Property Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.42.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $111.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $121.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

