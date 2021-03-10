Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $8,417,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $308,992,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $7,141,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $8,291,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $465,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Skillz has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

