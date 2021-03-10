SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $50.29.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $536,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,263.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $155,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,108,542 shares of company stock valued at $85,030,505 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter worth about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 284.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 7.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

