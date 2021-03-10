SmartCash (SMART) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $414,433.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $414,433.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,154.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,823.50 or 0.03306146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.45 or 0.00359809 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.89 or 0.00973421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.43 or 0.00399650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $188.17 or 0.00341177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.20 or 0.00243313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00021887 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.