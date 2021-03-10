SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth $1,240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 595,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 269,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 132,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 939,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Shares of SDC opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

In other news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.