Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) PT Raised to $34.00

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $934.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business’s revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,734 shares of company stock valued at $410,390 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

