Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on THLLY. BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS THLLY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. Thales has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $20.01.

