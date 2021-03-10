Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 15th (OTCMKTS:SAIIU)

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s (OTCMKTS:SAIIU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 15th. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of SAIIU opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,598,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

