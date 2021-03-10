Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Short Interest Update

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 28th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of SLSSF opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Solaris Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

