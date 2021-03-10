Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.71. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 238,022 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 41,924 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 662,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 246,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 86,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

