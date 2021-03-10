Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Trading 11.3% Higher

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) was up 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 963,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,268,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,088 shares of company stock worth $129,480. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

