Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.11, but opened at C$0.12. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 41,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a current ratio of 15.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.48 million and a PE ratio of -17.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.