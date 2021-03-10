Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Up 11.8%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price was up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 15,949,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 20,035,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

