Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOR. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Source Capital by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 661,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 483,823 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 365,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Source Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $3,692,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Source Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Source Capital by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $43.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

