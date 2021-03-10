Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Up 13.7%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares traded up 13.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.40. 30,805,688 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 21,403,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

