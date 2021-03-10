SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 300.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

