Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Raises Dividend to GBX 84.50 Per Share

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 84.50 ($1.10) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SPX traded up GBX 426.45 ($5.57) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching £114.46 ($149.55). 48,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,778. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 7,470 ($97.60) and a 12 month high of £121.05 ($158.15). The company has a fifty day moving average of £112.92 and a 200 day moving average of £111.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20. The stock has a market cap of £8.44 billion and a PE ratio of 50.46.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

SPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,380 ($122.55) to GBX 9,925 ($129.67) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 9,800 ($128.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,910.45 ($116.42).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.