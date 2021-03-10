Spire (NYSE:SR) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Spire (NYSE:SR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Sidoti downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cfra downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

SR opened at $71.97 on Wednesday. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,089,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spire by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,688,000 after purchasing an additional 347,091 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Spire by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 345,802 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Spire by 516.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 335,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,653,000 after purchasing an additional 169,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

