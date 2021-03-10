Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

Shares of SPLK opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Splunk by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

