SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.58). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $72.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.85. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

