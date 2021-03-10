Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Down 10%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s share price dropped 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.49 and last traded at $50.74. Approximately 1,048,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 642,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 16,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $800,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 640 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $29,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $33,507.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,292 shares of company stock worth $11,213,083.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 21.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 175,090 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after buying an additional 819,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.